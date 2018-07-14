Alexander picked up the save against the Angels on Friday, working around two hits to fire a scoreless ninth inning and close out the Dodgers' 3-2 victory. He didn't record a strikeout or a walk.

Kenley Jansen got the day off, leaving the door open for Alexander to come in and get his first save of the season. The left-hander is having a solid campaign with a 3.40 ERA in 42.1 innings, but Jansen is one of the best closers in baseball, so this shouldn't be considered more than a spot appearance.