Alexander got the save Thursday night against the Rockies, with Kenley Jansen unavailable due to an irregular heartbeat.

Jansen was initially listed as out with an illness, only for Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles to clarify after the game that Jansen was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. Alexander previously picked up a save in July when Jansen was unavailable. He has a 3.33 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 44:24 K:BB and 16 holds on the season.