Alexander (hand) has made three Cactus League appearances, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters in three innings.

Alexander's 2019 campaign ended early due to a nerve issue in his left hand, but he appears healthy this spring as he attempts to nail down a spot in the big-league bullpen. He gave up a home run to Nolan Arenado in his last outing but has otherwise held opponents without a hit. The southpaw was a workhorse for the Dodgers two seasons ago, leading the team with 73 appearances in relief, and could fill a prominent role this season as a groundball specialist.