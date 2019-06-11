Alexander was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to left forearm inflammation, retroactive to June 8, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Alexander hasn't pitched since June 5, which is likely around the time his forearm issue cropped up. He'll head to the shelf for at least the next week, though a timetable for his return has yet to be revealed. Caleb Ferguson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.