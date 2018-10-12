Alexander is not on the club's NLCS roster against the Brewers, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.

Alexander was on the NLDS roster during the Dodgers' matchup with the Braves but will be replaced by Julio Urias for this upcoming round. In the series against Atlanta, Alexander -- in his lone appearance -- tossed a spotless ninth inning in Game 3. Since postseason rosters are flexible after each round, there's a chance Alexander will be an active member of the team for the World Series should the Dodgers defeat Milwaukee.