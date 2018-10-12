Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Left off NLCS roster
Alexander is not on the club's NLCS roster against the Brewers, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.
Alexander was on the NLDS roster during the Dodgers' matchup with the Braves but will be replaced by Julio Urias for this upcoming round. In the series against Atlanta, Alexander -- in his lone appearance -- tossed a spotless ninth inning in Game 3. Since postseason rosters are flexible after each round, there's a chance Alexander will be an active member of the team for the World Series should the Dodgers defeat Milwaukee.
More News
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Picks up third save•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Coughs up late lead•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Blows save opportunity•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Lifted from save situation•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: To receive save opportunities•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Gets save in Jansen's absence•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...