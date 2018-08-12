Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Lifted from save situation
Alexander was charged with an earned run after surrendering a hit and striking out one over a third of an inning in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.
Alexander started the ninth inning with a two-run lead, but he was lifted in favor of J.T. Chargois after giving up a one-out double to Trevor Story. The latter was charged with the blown save after giving up a three-run homer to Ryan McMahon. Manager Dave Roberts stated that he removed Alexander due to an unfavorable matchup against Nolan Arenado, who had gone 1-for-3 with a home run against the southpaw prior to Saturday's matchup, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. Despite combing for a blown save, Alexander's usage confirmed previous sentiments that he is the primary option atop a closing committee, but this situation remains fluid moving forward.
More News
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: To receive save opportunities•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Gets save in Jansen's absence•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Gets first save•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Picks up seventh hold•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Slated to start Friday•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Back with big club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...