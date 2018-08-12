Alexander was charged with an earned run after surrendering a hit and striking out one over a third of an inning in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Alexander started the ninth inning with a two-run lead, but he was lifted in favor of J.T. Chargois after giving up a one-out double to Trevor Story. The latter was charged with the blown save after giving up a three-run homer to Ryan McMahon. Manager Dave Roberts stated that he removed Alexander due to an unfavorable matchup against Nolan Arenado, who had gone 1-for-3 with a home run against the southpaw prior to Saturday's matchup, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. Despite combing for a blown save, Alexander's usage confirmed previous sentiments that he is the primary option atop a closing committee, but this situation remains fluid moving forward.