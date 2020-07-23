Alexander (undisclosed) is part of the Dodgers' Opening Day roster.
Alexander's inclusion comes as a bit of a surprise since he was a late arrival to camp and did not participate in any of the team's three exhibition contests. It remains to be seen whether the southpaw will be ready to pitch immediately or will need a few more days before the team is comfortable sending him to the mound in a game situation.
