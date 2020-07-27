Alexander (undisclosed) worked around a walk to deliver a scoreless eighth inning Sunday in the Dodgers' 3-1 loss to the Giants.

With Alexander and fellow reliever Kenley Jansen both making their season debuts in the series finale, utility man Matt Beaty and starting pitcher Walker Buehler are the only members of the Dodgers' 30-man roster who have yet to appear in 2020. Alexander's status heading into Opening Day had been shaky due to his late arrival to summer camp, but his appearance Sunday clears up any uncertainty.