Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Moves to 60-day injured list
Alexander (forearm) shifted to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The move has little effect on Alexander's return timeline, as he's already been out for nearly 60 days with left forearm inflammation. He doesn't appear to be particularly close to a return to action. The move opens a spot on the 40-man roster for Dustin May.
