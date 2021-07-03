Alexander (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the injured list Monday or Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Alexander was one of the Dodgers' better relievers in April, posting a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings of work before getting injured at the start of May. Once activated, he's likely to play a considerable role as one of the bullpen's best left-handed options.
