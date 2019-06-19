Alexander (forearm) could begin a rehab assignment next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander is scheduled to do some light throwing Saturday, and manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday a minor-league rehab stint could follow next week. Alexander had a 3.63 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP over 17.1 innings before landing on the 10-day injured list with forearm inflammation.

More News
Our Latest Stories