Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Nursing injury
Manager Dave Roberts said Alexander was unavailable for Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Giants due to a tight hamstring, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The absence of Alexander -- the Dodgers' top LOOGY -- loomed large entering the bottom of the ninth, when the game was tied 1-1 and a string of left-handed batters were due up for San Francisco. Roberts was instead forced to turn to the only other southpaw reliever, Julio Urias, who allowed two of the four batters he faced to reach base before Pedro Baez served up a walkoff single to Buster Posey. Roberts didn't suggest that Alexander's injury was a major concern, so the hope is that the 29-year-old will be ready to go for the weekend series with the Padres.
