Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Optioned to minors
Alexander was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Alexander was likely unavailable for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants after pitching in Game 1 and during Friday's game, so the Dodgers opted to send him back to the minors in exchange for an additional outfielder with Yasiel Puig (foot) sidelined. The southpaw is off to a slow start to the season, as evidenced by his unsightly 6.35 ERA across 11.1 innings this season, but he should be back with the big club sooner than later.
More News
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Struggling early on•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Dealt to Dodgers•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Hit with loss Wednesday•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Works around trouble for fourth save•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Save opportunities on horizon?•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Picks up one-out save•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...