Alexander was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Alexander was likely unavailable for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants after pitching in Game 1 and during Friday's game, so the Dodgers opted to send him back to the minors in exchange for an additional outfielder with Yasiel Puig (foot) sidelined. The southpaw is off to a slow start to the season, as evidenced by his unsightly 6.35 ERA across 11.1 innings this season, but he should be back with the big club sooner than later.