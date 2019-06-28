Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Out through All-Star break
Alexander is now dealing with a thumb issue in addition to his arm issue and he will not return until after the All-Star break, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
He had been preparing for a rehab assignment, but the thumb injury represents a setback. Zac Rosscup and Julio Urias are working as the Dodgers' two left-handed relievers in the meantime.
