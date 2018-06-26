Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Picks up seventh hold
Alexander gave up two hits over a scoreless inning en route to his seventh hold of the season in Monday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.
Alexander has looked like a different pitcher since returning from the minors May 9, posting a 2.01 ERA with 19 strikeouts and six holds over 22.1 innings. With Tony Cingrani (shoulder) still mending on the disabled list, Alexander has taken over as the Dodgers' top left-handed option out of the bullpen.
