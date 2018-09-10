Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Picks up third save
Alexander fired a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season against the Rockies on Sunday.
With Kenley Jansen (chest) not making the trip to Colorado, Alexander was asked to close out Sunday's contest against the lefty-heavy portion of the Rockies' lineup. Kenta Maeda picked up the last save, but manager Dave Roberts stayed true to his committee approach and played matchups in this one. Jansen will rejoin the team Monday in Cincinnati, so Alexander will fall back into his usual lefty-specialist role.
