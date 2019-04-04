Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Picks up win Wednesday
Alexander (1-0) picked up the win against the Giants on Wednesday, retiring both batters he faced in relief, striking out one of them as the Dodgers prevailed 5-3.
Coming on in relief of Ross Stripling, Alexander ended up getting credited with the Wednesday win after his teammates got to Reyes Moronta for a pair of runs. The left-hander hasn't given up a run in any of his four appearances so far this year and should see plenty of opportunities in setup duty for Kenley Jansen this season coming off a 2018 campaign that saw him post 21 holds in 73 appearances.
