Alexander (forearm) will face hitters at the Dodgers' spring training facility in preparation of a rehab assignment, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said last week that Alexander that Alexander could begin a rehab stint "next week," and that now appears to be coming to fruition a bit behind schedule. The 29-year-old has been on the injured list since June 11 with forearm inflammation and has a 3.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB over 17.1 innings this season.