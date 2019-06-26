Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Prepping for rehab assignment
Alexander (forearm) will face hitters at the Dodgers' spring training facility in preparation of a rehab assignment, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said last week that Alexander that Alexander could begin a rehab stint "next week," and that now appears to be coming to fruition a bit behind schedule. The 29-year-old has been on the injured list since June 11 with forearm inflammation and has a 3.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB over 17.1 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...