Alexander (shoulder) has been rehabbing at the Dodgers' training facility in Arizona but has yet to throw a bullpen session, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Alexander last pitched May 1 and isn't yet close to a return. Manager Dave Roberts recently indicated that the reliever will require a rehab assignment lasting at least one week when he is ready to return to game action.
