Alexander (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Alexander recorded a 2.31 ERA and 0.69 WHIP in 11.2 innings across his first 13 relief appearances of the season before he was placed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. The southpaw made six rehab appearances between Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he could serve as one of the top left-handed options in the major-league bullpen now that he's healthy.

