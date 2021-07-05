Alexander (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Alexander recorded a 2.31 ERA and 0.69 WHIP in 11.2 innings across his first 13 relief appearances of the season before he was placed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. The southpaw made six rehab appearances between Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he could serve as one of the top left-handed options in the major-league bullpen now that he's healthy.
More News
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Nearing activation•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Expected to return when eligible•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Throws live BP•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Shifts to 60-day IL•