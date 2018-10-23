Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Returns for World Series roster
Alexander is back on the Dodgers' roster for the World Series.
Alexander's only career playoff experience came in the NLDS, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Braves. He was replaced on the NLCS roster by Julio Urias but is back for the World Series, taking the place of Caleb Ferguson.
