The Dodgers transferred Alexander (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Tony Gonsolin (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day IL ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Pirates. Alexander, whose last appearance out of the Los Angeles bullpen came on May 1 before he was shut down with left shoulder inflammation, will now remain sidelined until at least early July.

