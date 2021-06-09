The Dodgers transferred Alexander (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Tony Gonsolin (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day IL ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Pirates. Alexander, whose last appearance out of the Los Angeles bullpen came on May 1 before he was shut down with left shoulder inflammation, will now remain sidelined until at least early July.
More News
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Rehabbing in Arizona•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Remains weeks away from return•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Short stay expected•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Placed on injured list•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Available Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Battling soreness•