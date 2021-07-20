Alexander was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander spent two months on the shelf with shoulder inflammation before rejoining the active roster in early July, but he's apparently not fully recovered from the issue. Alexander is without a timeline for his return since the severity of the aggravation remains unclear.
More News
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Sweats out scoreless outing•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Reinstated from 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Nearing activation•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Expected to return when eligible•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Begins rehab assignment•