Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Slated to start Friday
Alexander will start Friday against the Rockies.
Dennis Santana was the mix for this opportunity but the Dodgers ultimately decided to have Alexander head up this bullpen game. Alexander will likely be limited to only an inning or two -- he hasn't thrown more than 27 pitches in an appearance with the big-league team this season -- in his first career start at the major-league level.
