Alexander gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in Wednesday's 16-6 loss to Oakland.

It wasn't a great night for many Dodger pitchers, but this was the second time Alexander has given up multiple runs through five appearances. The 28-year-old has struggled with his control (six walks through 4.1 innings), but he has maintained his extreme groundball tendencies (10.0 GB/FB ratio). Alexander figures to turn things around after posting a 2.48 ERA and 3.27 FIP over 69.0 innings with the Royals last season, but he is currently behind Tony Cingrani on the Dodgers' depth chart in terms of left-handed relievers slated for late-inning appearances.