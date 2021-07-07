Alexander allowed two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning against Miami on Tuesday but did not give up any runs.

The left-hander came on in the ninth inning of a tie game and allowed a single and a walk to the first two batters he faced. After striking out Joe Panik, Alexander allowed an infield single that loaded the bases. He then picked up another strikeout -- this time getting Jazz Chisholm swinging -- before giving way to Blake Treinen, who ended the frame by inducing a groundout. In two appearances since coming off the injured list Monday, Alexander has pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out three.