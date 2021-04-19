Alexander (0-1) allowed one run (zero earned) while pitching two-thirds of an inning to take the loss against the Padres on Sunday.

Alexander recorded the last out of the seventh inning before the leadoff batter and eventual game-winning run in the eighth inning reached via error. Although he didn't allow any hits or walks, he was stuck with the loss. The 31-year-old only has one appearance this season where he allowed two runs to the Nationals, otherwise he has 4.1 scoreless innings. Alexander pitches for contact, recording only one strikeout this season.