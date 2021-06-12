Alexander (shoulder) threw live batting practice Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Alexander was placed on the 10-day injured list in early May with left shoulder inflammation and was later transferred to the 60-day IL on June 9. Throwing to hitters Saturday marks a big step forward in his recovery as he continues to eye a return to the Dodgers' bullpen when he becomes eligible to be activated July 5.
More News
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Rehabbing in Arizona•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Remains weeks away from return•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Short stay expected•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Placed on injured list•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Available Wednesday•