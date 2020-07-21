Alexander (undisclosed) tossed a simulated inning Monday, but his status for Opening Day remains in question, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Alexander did not report to camp until July 13 and has yet to throw in a game setting, so he may need extra time to ramp up before pitching in a regular-season contest. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated that the team has yet to make a decision on Alexander's next steps, casting doubt on the reliever's status for Opening Day.
