Alexander is expected to split time with Kenta Maeda as the Dodgers' closer while Kenley Jansen (chest) is sidelined, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Jansen will likely be sidelined for a month as he receives treatment for an irregular heartbeat, which will thrust Alexander into an expanded role. Though Maeda is set to receive a chance to close as well, he is starting Friday's game in Colorado and will need a few days to rest before joining the bullpen, so look for Alexander to serve as the club's top ninth-inning option this weekend. Through 52 appearances, Alexander has accumulated a 3.27 ERA and two saves this year.