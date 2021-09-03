Alexander (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Thursday.

Alexander continues to be bothered by a shoulder issue that has limited him since May, and with him still needing time to recover, the Dodgers moved him to the longer injured list to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Andrew Vasquez. Alexander will still be eligible to return before the regular season ends, but it remains to be seen if he will do so.

More News