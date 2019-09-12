Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Undergoes surgery
Alexander (forearm) underwent surgery to address a nerve issue in his left hand, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Alexander has been on the shelf since early June with left forearm inflammation as well as nerve and thumb issues. It's unclear how long the southpaw will be sidelined following the procedure, though he's already been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
