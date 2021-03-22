site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Uneventful spring
RotoWire Staff
Alexander has allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk in Cactus League play while striking out three.
The left-hander is slated for a middle-relief role in the Dodgers' bullpen this season. He doesn't strike out many batters or get many holds, so he's a non-factor in fantasy leagues.
