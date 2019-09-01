Manager Dave Roberts said Alexander (forearm) won't be activated off the 60-day injured list this season, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Alexander was first sidelined with left forearm inflammation in early June, but he's also dealt with nerve and thumb issues. The 30-year-old will finish the season having appeared in only 28 games and posting a 3.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB over 17.1 innings.