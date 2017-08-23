Manager Dave Roberts said Kazmir (hip) is throwing simulated games in Arizona, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kazmir made a trio of rehab appearances for High-A Ranch Cucamonga, but his fastball velocity was sitting in the mid-80s, so the Dodgers decided to slow down his rehab. The 33-year-old has been on the shelf all season due to a hip issue, and his status for the remainder of the season remains up in the air. "He's pitching, has been doing simulated games," Roberts said. "But as far as getting him in a game situation, I don't know when that's taking place."