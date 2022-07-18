The Dodgers have selected McLain with the 165th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The Arizona State product is the second member of his family to be selected in the last two years, as older brother Matt McLain was the 17th overall pick in the 2021 draft and has emerged as one of the top prospects in Cincinnati's system. Sean isn't as polished of a hitter as Matt, but he boasts a solid all-around skill set and boasts enough athleticism and instincts to stick in the middle infield. He played mostly at shortstop this season in Tempe, but his lack of a big arm may make him a better fit at the keystone in the long term.