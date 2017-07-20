Dodgers' Sergio Romo: Sent off 40-man roster

Romo was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday.

Something didn't seem right after Romo was used just once in the month of July, although it's hard to blame manager Dave Roberts for not pitching him given his 6.12 ERA in 25 innings pitched this season. His major-league experience could attract some interest while he's exposed to waivers, but the veteran reliever will need to right the ship quickly if he wants to sniff the big leagues again. Grant Dayton returned from the disabled list to replace him on the active roster.