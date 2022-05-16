Greene (1-0) was credited with the win against Philadelphia on Sunday, pitching two scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and struck out one batter.

Greene was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday and was asked to cover the final two innings on his first day with the big club. The right-hander kept the Phillies off the scoreboard and earned the win as a result of the Dodgers scoring three runs over the eighth and ninth frames. Greene will likely work in mostly low-leverage situations while he remains in the majors, though he has had plenty of past success in the big leagues and could work his way up the pecking order if he pitches well.