Play

Zarraga re-signed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers, the Tulsa World reports.

Zarraga has yet to see any time in the majors and spent all of 2017 at Double-A Tulsa. Barring a breakout year, he will merely serve as organizational depth for the 2018 campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories