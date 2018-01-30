Dodgers' Shawn Zarraga: Re-signs with Dodgers
Zarraga re-signed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers, the Tulsa World reports.
Zarraga has yet to see any time in the majors and spent all of 2017 at Double-A Tulsa. Barring a breakout year, he will merely serve as organizational depth for the 2018 campaign.
