Miller (neck) had his minor-league rehab assignment shifted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, per OKC's broadcaster and communications director Alex Freedman.

Miller began a rehab stint Aug. 5 and made three appearances for the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League club, allowing two unearned runs and posting an 8:2 K:BB over 2.2 innings. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Miller will likely need 2-to-3 outings with OKC, including pitching on back-to-back days, before he's ready to be activated off the 60-day IL, per Eric Stephen of SBNation.com. Once that happens, Miller should regain a prominent role in the big-league club's bullpen, where's he pitched to a 2.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB over 30 innings on the campaign.