Manager Dave Roberts said Neuse will be recalled from the taxi squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Padres, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. Neuse is slated to start at second base in the series finale in San Diego.

The Dodgers added Neuse to the 26-man active roster as a replacement for everyday second baseman Gavin Lux (wrist), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. While Neuse will get the nod at second base in his first game with the big club, the Dodgers are likely to use a three-man rotation at the position while Lux is sidelined. Chris Taylor and Zach McKinstry are the other candidates to pick up work at the keystone during Lux's absence.