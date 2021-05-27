Neuse went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to Houston.
The Dodgers were unable to get much going against Luis Garcia and the remainder of the Astros' pitching staff, but Neuse provided a momentary glimmer of hope with a solo shot off Ryan Stanek in the eighth inning. The long ball was Neuse's third of the season. He has mostly struggled, slashing .189/.204/.377 with an ugly 1:20 BB:KK across 54 plate appearances.
