Neuse was optioned to minor-league camp Thursday.
Neuse was traded to the Dodgers in early February, prior to the team re-signing Justin Turner. That move always made it likely that Neuse would begin the season in the minors, though he could return to the big-league club as a depth infielder at various points in the campaign.
