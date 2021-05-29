Neuse was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Neuse will return to the minors as part of a shuffle after Cody Bellinger (lower leg) and Zach McKinstry (oblique) were reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Neuse appeared in 28 games during his time with the big-league club and hit .172 with three home runs, six runs and four RBI.

More News