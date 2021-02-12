Neuse and Gus Varland were traded from the Athletics to the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for Adam Kolarek and Cody Thomas, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Neuse made his big-league debut in 2019 and had a .250/.295/.304 slash line in 61 plate appearances, and he spent the entirety of the 2020 campaign at the alternate training site. The 26-year-old didn't have a clear path to playing time in Oakland with Matt Chapman at third base and Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder at second base, so he'll receive a fresh start with Los Angeles. Neuse also figures to have a tough time cracking the majors with the Dodgers, but the team is currently without any established options at second base or third base with Justin Turner still a free agent.