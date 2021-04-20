Neuse is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Neuse had made two consecutive starts at second base since being called up from the taxi squad Sunday. The Dodgers faced left-handed starting pitchers in both of those games, but Neuse will end up taking a seat Tuesday despite Seattle bringing another southpaw (Marco Gonzales) to the hill. Max Muncy will shift over to the keystone to replace Neuse while Edwin Rios picks up a start at first base.