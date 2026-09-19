Ohtani (knee/biceps) progressed to taking simulated at-bats off the Dodgers' Trajekt machine Saturday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Ohtani ran the bases on the field Saturday and is also taking simulated at-bats as he gears up for a potential return during the final week of the regular season. It's uncertain whether he will return Wednesday against San Diego when first eligible, but hitting coach Aaron Bates said that Ohtani has looked noticeably less compromised when swinging at full intensity than he did before landing on the 15-day IL.