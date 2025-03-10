Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said earlier this spring that he doesn't think Ohtani will receive as many plate appearances or steal as many bases this season, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Roberts noted that, from a "performance per plate appearance" perspective, he expects the reigning National League MVP to be just as productive. However, because Ohtani is pitching this season, the manager plans to play him a bit less at designated hitter, and he does not anticipate Ohtani being as aggressive on the bases because "he does need to pitch and (save) his legs." Ohtani stole 59 bases in 2024 after stealing a total of 57 over the previous three seasons. While Ohtani is probably not going to fall back to his previous levels, it does sound like fantasy managers should not be expecting him to run wild in 2025. Ohtani, who is coming back from left shoulder surgery, will be ready to DH during the Dodgers' March 18-19 series in Tokyo versus the Cubs and is expected to join the rotation sometime in May.