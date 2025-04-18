The Dodgers placed Ohtani on the paternity list Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani will be allowed to miss up to three games while he spends time with his growing family, which means he'll be back with the team by Tuesday at the latest. Eddie Rosario will come up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the open spot on the active roster.
