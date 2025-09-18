Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-0 victory over the Phillies on Wednesday.

Ohtani provided an insurance run for Los Angeles with his solo blast to center field in the eighth inning. The long ball was the two-way star's second in as many days and 51st overall this season. That's third-most in the majors behind Cal Raleigh (56) and Kyle Schwarber (53). Ohtani has now reached base safely in 22 straight contests and is slashing .289/.422/.602 with seven home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs, 19 walks and two stolen bases during that span.